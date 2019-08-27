Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID C. BOURGERY

BOURGERY, David C. Of Arlington, August 24, 2019. Beloved son of Josephine 'Joyce' Bourgery of Bellingham and the late Raymond Bourgery. Loving brother of Alan Bourgery of Bellingham. Also survived by his longtime love, Lin Kelleher of Arlington, Shaun Kelleher and Christina Sinclaire of Washington, D.C. and the late Justin Kelleher. Also survived by many dear friends. Late Vietnam Era Army Veteran. Visitation from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Thursday from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at Saint Eulalia's Church, Winchester at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Burial is Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's memory to DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
