DAVID C. CUMMINGS
CUMMINGS, David C. Of Woburn, November 16, 2020. Beloved husband for 30 years of Adrienne M. (Borriello) Cummings. Devoted father of Nicole Cummings and her fianc? Myles Emery of Danville, NH, Mary Cummings-Gugger and her husband David of Auburn, NH, Scott Cummings of Florida and Karen Cummings of Vermont. Loving grandfather of Nora, Emma, Zachary and Colby. Brother of Warren Cummings and his wife Elaine of Woburn. Brother-in-law of Frank Borriello of West Medford. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Sunday, November 22nd, from 2 to 5 p.m. Family and friends are also invited to attend a Graveside Service that will be conducted in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, Saturday, November 28th, at 11 a.m. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. David was a proud United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodbrook Cemetery
