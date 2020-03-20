Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
DAVID C. DICICCO

DiCICCO, David C. Age 63, of Needham and formerly Brighton, passed away March 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at the House in Lincoln, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Deborah (Harrington) DiCicco of 40 years. Cherished father of Nicole Wainwright and her husband Scott, Anthony "Tony" DiCicco, all of Dedham, and Dayna DiCicco of West Newton. Loving guardian of Thalia Ramos and Noah Ramos, both of Needham. Son of the late Elmer and Sarah (Lyons) DiCicco. He was the brother of Elmer DiCicco, Yvonne Donovan, Dimitri, Nanette, Mona, Thomas DiCicco, the late Mary Sangas, Carl, Sr., Dennis, Allan, Armand and Adele DiCicco. He was also admired by many cousins, nieces and nephews. At this difficult time, the family recognizes that Visiting Hours are not possible, but they request to be comforted by any notes of sympathy and special memories by directly posting onto Dave's tribute website at www.davedicicco.com A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. A Mass of Christian Burial was private. A donation in Dave's memory can be made to : give.caredimensions.org or by mail to 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
