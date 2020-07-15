Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Auburn Cemetery
589 Mount Auburn St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID KINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID C. KINDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID C. KINDER Obituary
KINDER, David C. Of Arlington. July 14th, 2020. He was 73 years old. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Christine Kinder. Loving brother of Sharon Portesi and her husband David of FL, Donna McArdle and her husband Arthur of Revere, Diane Cutliffe of Woburn and Suzanne Kinder of NH. Uncle of the late Scott Portesi, and Kenneth and Daniel Cutliffe. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. David was a custodian for the Arlington School system for many years. David was a skilled guitar player and music lover. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday from 4-7 pm. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 589 Mount Auburn St., in Cambridge on Tuesday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington High School Music Dept. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -