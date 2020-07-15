|
|
KINDER, David C. Of Arlington. July 14th, 2020. He was 73 years old. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Christine Kinder. Loving brother of Sharon Portesi and her husband David of FL, Donna McArdle and her husband Arthur of Revere, Diane Cutliffe of Woburn and Suzanne Kinder of NH. Uncle of the late Scott Portesi, and Kenneth and Daniel Cutliffe. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. David was a custodian for the Arlington School system for many years. David was a skilled guitar player and music lover. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday from 4-7 pm. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 589 Mount Auburn St., in Cambridge on Tuesday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington High School Music Dept. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020