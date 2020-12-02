LEWIS, David C. MD Age 85, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Levinson) Lewis. Born in Hartford, CT, he was a son of the late Theodore and Lillian (Levin) Lewis, and brother of the late William Lewis. David Lewis brought an intensity of curiosity and purpose to all of his endeavors from medicine and addiction studies to nature photography. He was a pioneer in the medical field of addictions. Throughout his career he advocated for compassionate and scientifically appropriate treatment for addicts, and proper training for all physicians. He was the Professor Emeritus of Community Health and Medicine and the Donald G. Millar Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Alcohol and Addiction Studies at Brown University. Dr. Lewis was a graduate of Brown University and Harvard Medical School. In 1982, he founded the Brown University Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies and directed the Center for eighteen years. Prior to founding the Center, he was Chair of the Department of Community Health at Brown. He founded a think tank of physicians and lawyers advocating for prevention and treatment over incarceration for substance use disorders called Physicians and Lawyers for National Drug Policy (PLNDP). Dr. Lewis was a member of numerous Boards of Directors, including the Drug Policy Foundation, National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the Association for Medical Education and Research in Substance Abuse (AMERSA) and the Coalition on Physician Education in Substance Use Disorders (COPE). A true academic at heart, he advised Presidents, members of Congress, Governors, philanthropists in all aspects of the field of addiction, from recovery to decriminalization and legalization of drugs. He was always seeking to learn more about the challenges around addictions. Dr. Lewis was the author of over 400 publications, and has an international reputation for his work on prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, medical education and public policy. A true trailblazer always seeking for more answers with a vision to try to help others. He was a lifelong lover of photography and traveled the world extensively with his wife Eleanor for adventure and photo opportunities. He was an active member of the North American Nature Photography Association and the National Association of Photoshop Professionals. His work can be seen at: www.davidclewisphotography.com/
He is survived by his children Deborah Lewis (Martin Myers) and Steven Lewis (Laura Wiessen); and grandchildren Frieda Myers, Levi Myers, Noa Lewis and Rose Lewis. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. From singing songs to telling stories, he loved nothing more than being with family. He was a loving uncle to Dr. Andrew Levinson (Stephanie Avila) and Jesse Levinson (Emanuella Silva), taking pride and delight in their children Norah, Maya, Olivia, Nadine and Gabriel Levinson. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, his Burial will be private. A zoom Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00PM. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the New Israel Fund, PO Box 177, Lewiston, ME 04243. For memorial service links and online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com View the online memorial for David C. MD LEWIS