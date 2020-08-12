Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
6:45 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
DAVID C. MORTON

DAVID C. MORTON Obituary
MORTON, David C. Of Revere, formerly of Cambridge. August 10, 2020. Loving father of Diana Fuller of Foxborough. Beloved son of Audrey Morton Leeping and her late husband Richard of Andover, and the late Thomas Morton of Dorchester. Devoted grandfather of Abbie, Ellie, and the late Isabelle Fuller. Brother of Michael Morton of Somerville, Judith Irish of Belmont, and Jane Kingston of Andover. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Monday, August 17th, 2020 from 4-7 pm, with a Prayer Service at 6:45 pm. Face masks and social distancing are required. Visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
