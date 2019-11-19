|
RECUPERO, David C. Of Lynn, formerly of Saugus, November 14. Husband of the late Catherine Pike. Loving father of Susan J. Recupero of Saugus. Beloved son of Frank A. Recupero of Saugus & the late Jessie (Dunn) Recupero. Dear brother of Frank A. Recupero, Jr. of CA, Deborah Dietz & her husband Kenneth of AK & the late Rosemary Monahan & Roy Recupero. Also survived by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews & cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center at joslin.org An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019