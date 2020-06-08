Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
DAVID C. YOKE

YOKE, David C. Of Needham, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Jacqueline Yoke. Loving father of Jeff Yoke and his wife, Sharon, of Brookline, Greg J.C. Yoke and his wife, Jacqui, of Norwood, Tom Yoke of Norwood and Jadene Yoke of Needham. Dear grandfather of Haley, Samantha, Matthew, Sage and Jordan. Beloved brother of Mildred Wing and the late Barbara, Franklin and Mary. Burial was private. Served in the U.S. Army. Enjoyed cooking. Memorial donations in David's name may be made to the Permanent Donation Fund, Needham Free Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02494. Specify for cookbooks. To share a memory of David, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
