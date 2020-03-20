|
|
HALL, David Calvin Age 77, of Randolph, MA, and Tennessee, died at home after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the loving companion of Maryann Hall for 60 years, loving father of Julieann Stella (Mark) Middleboro, David Wayne Hall (Cathy) North Attleboro, Barbara Ann Buckley (Jaimey) Middleboro, Anthony Brian Hall (Carolyn) Abington, and John Thomas Hall (Paula) Berkley, father-in-law of Joan Hall (Berkley), grandfather of the late Anne Marie Varney, Jessica Hall, Timothy Stella, Jameson Buckley (Maegan), Jacqueline Oliveira (Nicholas), Aubrianne Buckley, Jessie C. Hall, Sarah Hall, Anthony Hall and Nicholas Hall and great-grandfather of Angela, Christina, Ethan, Mia, Logan, Quinn and Delilah. He was the nephew of Peggy Volkman (Michigan) and the late Faye Waller, (Tennessee), brother of Harold (Sandra) Arizona, Sherry Lanzilotta, Perry Hall, and his late brothers Gary, Roger, and Terry Dean (Tennessee) and sister-in-law of Norma Jean Hall (Kauai). He was the son of late Jessie C. Hall, (Lillian) and late Lena Brown (Edward) (Tennessee). David was a very proud U.S. Navy Veteran, (Vietnam Era). He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Lawrence DDG4 and was a Damage Controlman 3rd class. He participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis and visited many European countries. He was the recipient of the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and earned many other medals which are proudly residing in a glass case on our wall. He was a great supporter and member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Boys Town and the NRA. For 30 years, he worked for Polaroid Camera Division (Norwood and Cambridge) and Film Division (Waltham). He was a Quality Supervisor and Quality Engineering Technical Specialist. He retired in 1995 and was a member of the Polaroid Retirees Association. He enjoyed carving and made beautiful keepsakes for his family and friends, fishing, boating, growing the best flowers, fruits and vegetables especially tomatoes, watching television, and going to the Casino. He was a great conversationalist and lover of American Indian history. Along with his Chihuahuas, Rosalena and Blue, he will be missed by Boots, his faithful Jack Russell terrier who was always by his side watching David and sticking to him like Velcro. Special thanks goes to all of the Staff at the VA Hospital, Brigham and Women's ICU Tower, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Partners Home Rehabilitation, Dana Farber, South Shore Hospital, CareOne, Weymouth and South Shore Health Rehabilitation and South Shore Hospice, who gave their support and care to David and our family during his hard struggle, and to Dr. Lebenthal, Dr. DaSilva, Dr. Haley, Dr. Halasz, Dr. Girhan, Dr. Sunkara, Amanda and Marion, Ali, Dawn, Gabby, Samantha, Andrew, Zouhier, Brenda, Cherry, Kathy, Betsy, Erin and Nicole, Amy and especially Marjorie and Janet, from South Shore Health Hospice who supported David and the family through his final moments. At David's request, Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020