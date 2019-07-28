Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
DAVID CARLISLE POTTER

DAVID CARLISLE POTTER Obituary
POTTER, David Carlisle Age 83, died at home on the morning of Saturday, July 27th, 2019. He leaves behind his former wife and devoted friend Dianne Kavanagh Potter, of Bourne, and his beloved son, Stephen Kavanagh Potter, 48, of Boston.

He was born the only child of Charles Elliott Potter and Ruth Bonner Potter, and grew up in Wayland, Massachusetts. He attended Brown University for two years, then left to serve in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper from 1954 to 1956. Upon his honorable discharge he transferred to Emerson College, where he graduated in 1960. He then left for Hollywood, where he spent three years pursuing acting, landing roles on television shows like "Have Gun Will Travel" and "Maverick." He then moved back to the east coast to begin a career in sales with Little Brown & Company, where he met his wife Dianne.

After overcoming his own battle with alcoholism, he devoted over a decade to helping rehabilitate alcoholics and addicts as Director of Pathway House in Gardner, Massachusetts. Thereafter he returned to sales, this time in the automotive industry - notably at Muzi Ford and Boston Volvo, where he enjoyed an award-winning career well into his seventies.

He loved photographing the outdoors, wildlife and visiting our national parks. He was a fan of the Old West and baseball, and famously enjoyed the trading and selling of cars and watches. He took great pride in the number of men he helped on the path to sobriety.

Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31st from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00pm at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A in SANDWICH, MA, preceding a private interment. Donations to the National Wildlife Federation are welcome in David's name. National Wildlife Federation: https://support.nwf.org/page/8844/donate/1

Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019
