CARROLL, David Age 84, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 after an extended illness. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to the late Geraldine "Geri" (Pellegrini) Carroll who died in 2011. David was born in Watertown, beloved son of the late Maurice and Grace (Reid) Carroll. He was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Waltham in 1955 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Suffolk University in 1959. David was a dedicated Newton Firefighter for 33 years. He also worked as a meat cutter for over 49 years and formerly worked for 5 years as a U.S. Postal Worker. He was a devoted family man who worked hard to provide for his family. He loved being a firefighter and a part of the brethren of civil servants. He could always put a smile on anyone's face or make them laugh out loud with his crazy jokes and comments. He was there in an instant for anyone in need. He is survived by his children, Sandra Ann Gallagher and her husband Michael of Holliston, David Carroll, Jr. of Whitinsville, and Deborah Jean Feeney and her husband Patrick of Norwood. He is also survived by he cherished grandchildren, Amanda Avril Manosh and her husband Michael, Rebecca Leigh Dupre and her husband Francis, Michael J., James D. and Sarah Gallagher, Jason D. (Amber L.) Steven D. (Rachael M.), Kevin D., Brian D. (Megan M.), Nicole N., Jasmine M., Isabel S. and David Carroll, III, Patrick M., Erin E., and Jake D., Feeney: great-grandfather of Jacksen H., and Damien M. Manosh and Charlie Dupre, Hank Dupre Emmett Carroll, Tommy Carroll and Ella Carroll and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a loving brother-in-law to Kenneth and Anna Vachon, Ronald Pellegrini and David Djerf, and Roger and Theresa Edwards. He was the loving brother of the late Maurice, John, Francis, Damian, Richard and Grace Carroll. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of Visitation on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.), FRAMINGHAM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 AM in St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Entombment will follow in the Edgell Grove Cemetery Mausoleum, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe from July 14 to July 15, 2019