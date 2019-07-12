CHANDLER, David On Wednesday, July 10th, David Chandler, 71, of Meadowbrook Orchards, Sterling, Massachusetts, died peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Katharine Reynolds Chandler, his son P. Reynolds "Ren" Chandler and daughter-in-law Sarah Sloan Chandler of Seattle, WA, his daughter Elinor "Nellie" Chandler Bailey and son-in-law Colin John Bailey of London, England, and his son David Chandler Jr. of Sterling, MA. His grandchildren Rees, Jackson, Emma, Grace, Alice, Winston, and Nathan are sad to say goodbye to their Grandy. He is survived by his siblings John R. Chandler of Small Point, ME, Sarah Brooks Chandler McColloch of Portsmouth, RI, and Peter L. Chandler of North Yarmouth, ME and countless in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Nathan Chandler and Phyllis Russell Chandler of Small Point and Brunswick, ME. David also leaves his long time best friend, Winston Palmer, of Clarendon, Jamaica. David was a lifelong resident of Sterling, taking over the family farm, Meadowbrook Orchards, in 1970 as the fourth generation of the Chandler family to run and operate the establishment. David started his schooling in the Sterling schools, he then moved to Applewild School in Fitchburg, and graduated from Brooks School in North Andover in 1966. He attended Boston University and graduated with his BA in 1970. David played an integral role in many agricultural organizations including being a Trustee of the Massachusetts Society for Promoting Agriculture, a past President and active member of the Massachusetts Fruit Growers Association, a Trustee of the University of Massachusetts Cold Spring Orchard Research and Education Center, an active member of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau, a past member of the Sterling Planning Board, and a member of The Cruising Club of America. David played an important role in bringing new developments to the apple industry and was seen as a leader in the field of Integrated Pest Management, an ecologically based systems approach to solving pest problems in agriculture. David spent his summers growing up in Small Point, Maine and enjoyed many years of sailing and racing boats with friends and family along the New England coast and from Canada to Bermuda. He found particular joy in providing and preparing gourmet meals for the crew when racing and cruising. In his younger years, he skied regularly with his wife Kathy and officiated at ski races around New England for all of his children. David was known to have a wonderful singing voice, when he could be coerced to sing. Tending his garden, cooking for his family, being with his dogs, feeding all of the birds in the area, and hosting many, many wonderful parties over the years were just a few things that made David happy. David loved nothing more than being on his tractor on the farm and having his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends around him. A Celebration of his Life will take place later in the year at Meadowbrook Orchards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Massachusetts Cold Spring Orchard Research and Education Center, 391 Sabin Street, Belchertown, MA 01007. The Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 12), STERLING, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.milesfuneralhome.com



