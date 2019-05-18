CHERNY, David Our beloved David Cherny, age 68, of Burlington, MA, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. For over a year, he bravely battled pancreatic cancer, holding on to his kindness and humor to the end. For 20 years, he was the cherished partner of Deborah Lapidus. David was the devoted father of Justin Cherny & his wife Christa, and Adam Cherny & his wife Shoshana. He was the dearest stepfather of Rachel Liberman & her husband Paul, and Sarah Nager & her husband Shannon. He was the adored Papa to Noah & Ari Liberman, and his newborn granddaughter, Samantha Rose Cherny. Loving brother of Miriam Boucher and her husband Robert. Services at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA on Tuesday, May 22, at 11 AM. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Shiva will be held at David and Deborah's home, 6 Dunlap Rd., Burlington, Tuesday, May 22, and Wednesday, May 23, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Birthright Israel, www.birthrightisrael.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019