Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
View Map
DAVID COCHRAN


1964 - 2020
DAVID COCHRAN
COCHRAN, David Owner of Cochran Electric Age 56, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home after a yearlong battle with esophageal cancer.

He leaves his wife of 32 years, Carol A. (Giusti) Cochran, two daughters, Mallory A. Cochran and Stephanie R. Cochran of Lunenburg, his mother, Louise Marie (Murabito) Conboy of Littleton, two sisters, Donna Spilios and her husband Louis of Elliott, ME and Liz Murphy and her husband Dan of Lunenburg, a great-aunt, Mary Thompson of FL and many nieces and nephews.

David was born in Stow, MA on January 26, 1964, a son of Louise Conboy and the late Albert Louis Cochran. He was a graduate of Minute Man Technical High School in Lexington. He was a Master Electrician. He owned and operated his very successful business for over 25 years. David was a vintage and muscle car enthusiast. He loved to restore and work on many different cars, often buying and selling them after restoring them. He will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His Funeral will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, LUNENBURG, MA. Burial will follow in the South Cemetery, Page Street, Lunenburg, MA. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5PM - 8PM in the Funeral Home, with social distancing being observed, and masks will be required to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at:

giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence, and for further information, see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net John F. Masciarelli and

Walter C. Taylor Funeral Directors
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
