|
|
CUSHINSKY, David Of Peabody, formerly of Malden on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mildred "Gerri" (Alperin). Loving father of Harvey Cushinsky and his wife Hilary of Charlotte, NC, Paula Schwartz & her husband Myron of Seekonk, MA, Adele Muller & her husband William of Virginia Beach, VA, Steven Cushinsky & his wife Elizabeth of Marblehead, MA, and Randi Murray & her husband Frank of Melrose, MA. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 3. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020