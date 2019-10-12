Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
101 Chapel St.
Portsmouth, NH
DAVID CUSTIS MG U.S. ARMY RETIRED MEADE

DAVID CUSTIS MG U.S. ARMY RETIRED MEADE Obituary
MEADE, David Custis, MG, U.S. Army Retired Of Hampton, NH passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. General Meade was born in Washington, D.C. in 1940, the son of the late Custis Meade and Lilla (Lyman) Meade. He leaves his beloved wife Marina (Kalergis) Meade of Hampton, his children Mary Meade Sampson (Steve) of Ashburn, VA, David, Jr. (Tracy) of Falls Church, VA and Ted (Brittany) of Annapolis, MD and his 6 grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be from 3 to 7 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., HAMPTON, NH 03842. Services will be at 11 AM on Friday, October 18, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Burial with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view General Meade's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
