George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Church
Cambridge, MA
View Map
DAVID D. DELANEY

DAVID D. DELANEY Obituary
DELANEY, David D. Of Somerville, August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Kerins) Delaney. Loving father of Claire Delaney of Somerville, Ann Marie Blades and her husband John of Merrimack, NH, Joseph Delaney and his wife Jennifer and the late Robert D. Delaney and Susan "Susie" Delaney. Dear brother of the late Doris Mayes, George "Sonny" Delaney, Leo Delaney and Phyllis Wells. Dear grandfather of David, Shannon, Alexander and Kaleigh. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Church, Cambridge at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 5-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. After serving in the Navy David worked as a Barber then joined employment with the Polaroid Company. Past member of the Irish American Club, Malden, Somerville City Club of Somerville. Veteran US Navy, Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Mt. Auburn Hospital, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02118, Attn: Development Office or Veteran Health Care Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132, Attn: Mary Girard, Voluntary Services #135. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
