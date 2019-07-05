DOLINS, David Of Carlisle, MA, formerly of Weston, MA passed away from pancreatic cancer on June 29, 2019, at the age of 79. Born in New York City to the late Robert and Sylvie (Tanzmann) Dolins, David was raised in Rockville Center, New York where he attended South Side High School. He received his BA degree in History from Syracuse University in 1961 and his Master's in Public Health from Yale University in 1963. From 1963-1966, he served as Lieutenant in the US Air Force Medical Service stationed at the Strategic Air Command in Lincoln, Nebraska and later as Captain in the Reserves at Westover Air Force Base. In 1966, he commenced his career in hospital administration at Yale-New Haven Hospital culminating in his position as Associate Hospital Director. From 1973-2001, he continued his career as Chief Operating Officer and subsequently as Executive Vice President and Director of Boston's Beth Israel Hospital, and as President of the newly merged Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He retired in 2005 in his position as Executive Administrative Director at Tufts University School of Medicine. He is survived by his wife Sandra L. (Van Hoek) Dolins of Carlisle, MA, his son and wife Robert W. Dolins and Amanda (Cabot) Dolins and granddaughter, Mabel of Groton, MA, his former spouse Shirley (Cizek) Dolins of Weston, MA, his daughter Paige L. Dolins of Weston, MA, his son and wife Mark R. Dolins and Jennifer (Godsil) Dolins and granddaughters, Avery and Grayson of Chestnut Hill, MA, his sister and husband Judith and Phil Spaid of Fallbrook, CA and his brother Richard Dolins of Schenectady, NY. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with David's family at Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 21st. Interment will be private at Green Cemetery, Carlisle, MA. Memorial donations may be made to BIDMC, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019