DAVID DOUGLAS COFFIN


1922 - 2019
COFFIN, David Douglas Age 97, December 22, 2019, Exeter, NH. Classics professor emeritus, Phillips Exeter Academy. Born in New York City, son of Henry Sloane Coffin and Dorothy P. Coffin. Hotchkiss School '39; Yale University BA '43, summa cum laude, MA '47. WWII Naval officer. Cambridge Univ. '48-'49. Married Rosemary H. Baldwin of Concord, MA '49. Instructor, Smith College '50-'53, Phillips Exeter, '53-'87. Harvard Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award '67; University of Chicago Outstanding Teacher Award '84. An avid tennis player and hiker, he was a 46er in the Adirondack and White Mountains. Boards included the Rockingham (NH) Land Trust, Christ Church vestry, and the Classical Association of New England. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, a sister, Ruth Nash, and is survived by his two children, Sarah D. (Thomas O'Connor) and Peter D. (Eleanore). A Memorial Service will be held Jan. 11, at 1:00 pm, at Christ Church, Exeter, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
