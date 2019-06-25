BONNETTE, David E. Of Wenham, age 63, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Beverly Hospital. He was the son of Delphine (Lien) Bonnette, & the late Roland Bonnette & beloved husband of Kristin (Naugler) Bonnette. In addition to loving his wife & mother, David is survived by his children, Adam Bonnette & his wife Holly of Hamilton & Alexi Neves & her husband Daniel of Wenham, his 4 grandchildren, his siblings, Beth Desrochers & her husband George of Georgetown, Brenda Bonnette of Plaistow, NH, Eileen Schneider & her husband Bill of Georgetown, & several nieces & nephews. He was also the brother of the late Gary Bonnette. His Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Boston St., Topsfield on Thursday, June 27th, at 11 AM. Relatives & friends invited. Reception to follow service. Burial is private. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston, St., Topsfield, MA 01983. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com



