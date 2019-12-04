|
HARRISON, David E. Retired Judge, died on December 1, 2019 at the in Danvers, MA. He had recently been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. David leaves his wife, Michele Holovak Harrison, with whom he shared almost 50 years of marriage. David was a true son of Gloucester, as a State Representative for 4 terms, as a practicing attorney in Gloucester, and later as the presiding judge of the Gloucester District Court.
David graduated from Gloucester High School, Class of 1951 and from Tufts University in 1955, where he played football, basketball, and lacrosse. Sports remained important to him as for 40 years, he officiated NCAA football and lacrosse games.
David ran and successfully completed the Boston Marathon in 1996. Continuing his interest in sports for all, David served as a member of the Bay States Games' volunteer board of directors for 25 years, and in 2015 was inducted into the Bay State Games Hall of Fame.
David enjoyed Democratic politics and in 1968, he was elected Chairman of the Massachusetts State Democratic Party. He also served as the Gloucester Democratic City Committee Chairman for many years, receiving its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. David helped coordinate national presidential campaigns in 1968, winning both the North Dakota and South Dakota primaries for Robert Kennedy and as the New England coordinator for George McGovern in 1972.
David received the Distinguished Services to Tufts, Profession, and Community Award from the Tufts University Alumni Association in 1991, and the MIAA Distinguished Service Award in 1992.
David had his strongest love and support for his family. He was predeceased by his father Lester W. Harrison, his mother Hazel O. Harrison, his brother Dean W. Harrison, and his niece Jennifer Harrison McNamara.
In addition to his wife Michele, he leaves his son, Michael Harrison of Beverly and his daughter Lisa Harrison and her wife Ivana Lucero of Beverly, MA. He also leaves his sister-in-law Nancy B. Harrison of Gloucester, his nephew Dean W. Harrison, his wife Judith Clark and their sons Owen Harrison and Beckett Harrison, all of Pennington, NJ.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial Street, Gloucester on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Donations in David's memory may be made to the David E. Harrison Scholarship Fund at Tufts University, 80 George Street, Medford, MA 02155 or at go.Tufts.edu\harrison
