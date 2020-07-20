Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DAVID PARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID E. PARKS

DAVID E. PARKS Obituary
PARKS, David E. Of Canton, passed away July 19th. Beloved husband of Maureen J. (Duff). Father of Daniel E. Parks and his wife, Paige, of Staunton, VA and Jennifer Tapper and her husband, Corey, of Marblehead. Grandfather of Hannah Parks of Washington, D.C., John David Parks of Arlington, VA and Abigail Parks of Ocean City, MD, and Lilly, Kyle, and Molly Tapper all of Marblehead. Brother of Warren Parks of Bedford, NH and the late Beverly Pitko. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday, JULY 31st, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning, AUGUST 1st, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Veteran United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hellenic Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 601 Sherman St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
