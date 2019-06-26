Boston Globe Obituaries
SWEENEY, David E. Of Quincy died after a brief illness on June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Lisa Sweeney (Anglin) of Quincy. Devoted father of Meghan Sweeney of Quincy. Brother of Alicia Sweeney of Mashpee, Michael Sweeney of Hanover and the late Donald, Kevin, Peter, Jeana Sweeney and Paula Lahey. He is also lovingly survived by many extended family and friends.

David was born, raised and educated in Boston. He was a dedicated Union Electrician and member of Local # 103 for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and was an amazing cook who loved to entertain. Most of all, the love of his life was his wife and daughter who were the cornerstone of his life. He will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, July 30, 2019, 2PM-5PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30AM in Saint Mary Church, Crescent St., West Quincy. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
