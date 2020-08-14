Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID EMMANUEL AUSTIN


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID EMMANUEL AUSTIN Obituary
AUSTIN , David Emmanuel AUSTIN, David Emmanuel, 82. B. July 17, 1937, Winthrop. D. April 12, 2020, Boston. Son of Dorothy G Herrick & Forest Moore, Swampscott, MA (deceased). Grad. School of Museum of Fine Arts, Master's, 1973. 40-yr career as Goldsmith & Metalsmith professor, SMFA. Celebration of Life: Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, 1 pm, Wed., Aug. 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donate in David's memory to www.ArunaPartnership.org He is survived by a niece, Donna Kaalverink, Sydney, Australia, and a nephew, Daniel Nicholson, Phoenix, AZ, children of his sister, Louise Herrick Nicholson (deceased) of Phoenix, AZ. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -