AUSTIN , David Emmanuel AUSTIN, David Emmanuel, 82. B. July 17, 1937, Winthrop. D. April 12, 2020, Boston. Son of Dorothy G Herrick & Forest Moore, Swampscott, MA (deceased). Grad. School of Museum of Fine Arts, Master's, 1973. 40-yr career as Goldsmith & Metalsmith professor, SMFA. Celebration of Life: Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, 1 pm, Wed., Aug. 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donate in David's memory to www.ArunaPartnership.org He is survived by a niece, Donna Kaalverink, Sydney, Australia, and a nephew, Daniel Nicholson, Phoenix, AZ, children of his sister, Louise Herrick Nicholson (deceased) of Phoenix, AZ. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020