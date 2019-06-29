CONSTANTINE, Dr. David F. Age 81, of New Bedford, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospital of New Bedford, after a brief illness. Husband of Claire J. (Roy) Constantine, married 50 years, and son of the late Jennie (Solomon) and Charles Constantine. In addition to his numerous professional and civic initiatives and commitments, he served as Chief of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery at Union/Parkwood Hospital in New Bedford from 1966-1988, Director of Oral Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital, member of the Governor's Council from 1992-2002, Chairman of the New Bedford Board of Health from 1987-2000, and played a vital, longstanding role in the pro-life movement.



His Visiting Hours will be Monday, July 1st, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., NEW BEDFORD. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. The family requests that the public meet directly at church. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, https://www.atonementfriars.org For directions and guestbook, visit www.saundersdwyer.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019