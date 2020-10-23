BARRY, David Francis Age 77, beloved husband of 20 years to Amanda Bernal Barry, passed quickly on October 13, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital after battling a very aggressive lung cancer. Born on September 8, 1943, David served in the Army from 1961-1967 and had numerous stories to tell about the travel it afforded him. Relishing hands-on work, he was a licensed boiler engineer, owner of his own handyman business, and eventually retired as a hotel engineer. There were very few things mechanical that he did not know how to fix himself. David was also an avid watcher of sports throughout his life and never missed a Patriots game. He leaves behind his three sons: Marc Barry, Eric Barry and Andres Bernal. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, sly sense of humor, and loving affection for his wife. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private Celebration of his Life.



