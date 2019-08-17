|
|
CONNORS, David Francis (Dave) Age 75, of Dorchester, passed away suddenly, at home, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (Mattos) Connors. Loving father of Matthew Connors of Dorchester. David is also survived by cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends. Born and raised in Boston to the late John and Anne (McDonough) Connors. He was predeceased by his 2 brothers John and Stephen. David was a longtime lobsterman and employee of the U.S.P.S. and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed model boat building, spending time on the water and tinkering with anything with moving parts. Dave was always good for a laugh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church, 800 Columbia Road, Dorchester, Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Monday, August 19th from 5-8 PM. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to: New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For information and directions www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019