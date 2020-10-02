CONSTANTINE, David G. Of Randolph, formerly of Boston and Marlboro, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on September 25, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in St. Albans, VT, David was a graduate of Boston College. David proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. For almost 30 years he worked as a computer consultant at John Hancock, retiring in 2000. A devoted son, partner, cousin and friend, David will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. David was the partner of the late Dennis Winton. Dear son of the late Gordon and Marjorie (Guyette) Constantine. Loving friend to Thomas Delgiacco of Somerville, George Carey of Brewster, George Reed of Boston, Cheryl Harrington of Weymouth, Karen McCaffery of Weymouth and the late Jim Connors of Quincy. Also survived by many other loving cousins and friends. A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary Church in Randolph and Burial will be in St. George's Cemetery in Bakersfield, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to The Trevor Project, P.O. Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit