DAVID G. DURNO


1927 - 2020
DURNO, David G. Of Waltham. May 17, 2020. Husband of the late Joan M. (Kasper) Durno. Father of Brian S. Durno of Browns Summit, North Carolina and David G. Durno, Jr. and his wife, Victoria, of Sandwich. Grandfather of Sarah, Ashley, Lauren and Hayley Durno. Brother of Susan Barrett and the late William Durno, Joseph Durno, Pauline Redding and Dorothy Cail. Also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral services and entombment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge are private. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
