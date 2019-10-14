|
|
LANGE, David G. Age 62, of Billerica, passed away peacefully at his home on October 10, 2019. He was the husband of Karen Lange (Kervick). Loving father of David A. Lange and Danielle A. Lange of Billerica. Loving son of the late Alfred F. Lange and Theresa M. Lange of Cambridge. Brother of Lucille Lyle (Lange) of Waltham and Frank Lange of Cambridge. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. David was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and attended The University of Massachusetts, Lowell Campus. David was a police officer with the Nashua Police Department and was retired. David enjoyed being part of the motorcycle unit and was a member of the Police Athletic League (PAL). Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home on Monday at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Saint John's Church, Cambridge at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday from 2-6 pm. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the . www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019