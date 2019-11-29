Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
384 Hartford Ave
Bellingham, MA
View Map
DAVID G. PRENDERGAST

DAVID G. PRENDERGAST Obituary
PRENDERGAST, David G. Age 79, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband for 50 years of the late Ellen T. "Nellie" (Cleary) Prendergast. He was the loving father of Michael D. Prendergast of Charlotte, NC and Maureen P. Roselli and her husband, Robert of Marlborough, MA.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:00AM from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte. 126), BELLINGHAM, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Brendan's Church, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting Hours are on Monday, December 2nd from 5PM to 8PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.

www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019
