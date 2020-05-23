|
WARREN, David G. Of East Bridgewater, passed away on May 21, 2020, at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Lillian (Mullen) and Thomas C. Warren.
David spent most of his childhood living in Eastern North Carolina before moving to Melrose, Massachusetts. He attended Boston University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. After college he started his lengthy career in banking. David worked at many banks throughout the years before he joined Melrose Cooperative Bank as Treasurer and then was promoted to President. In 1983, he met Eleanor S. Nickerson, through mutual friends and the two married on July 4, 1984, at their house in East Bridgewater - they would be celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary this year.
David was an outgoing and friendly man. He was honest and had great integrity. David enjoyed golfing, coin collecting, traditional country music, and antique cars. He and his wife Eleanor enjoyed traveling to North Carolina where they had a home. He was a member of the Masons & Shriners, Melrose Rotary Club, Bellevue Country Club, and the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association in North Carolina.
David was the loving husband of 35 years of Eleanor S. Warren. Father of Deborah Warren, David Todd Warren, and Michelle Warren all of Hickory, North Carolina. Stepfather of Robert Nickerson of Bridgewater. He was the proud Grampy of four and Great-Grampy of four.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Due to COVID-19, services are being held privately. David will be buried at Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. Prophett-Chapman
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020