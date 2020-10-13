1/1
DAVID G. YORK
YORK, David G. Of West Roxbury, at home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, October 12, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Carol Slilaty. Loving father of Matthew D. York and his wife, Beth, and Christine R. Falk and her husband, Douglas, all of Pembroke. Cherished grandfather, "Papa," of Douglas Falk Jr., Trevor Falk, Grace York and Madeline York. Dear brother of Jacqueline Mason of Walpole and Lynne Bloomberg of California. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in David's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.org). David was a longtime special education teacher at Foxborough High School. Guestbook and obituary available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
