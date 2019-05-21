Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DAVID GEORGE AHERN

DAVID GEORGE AHERN Obituary
AHERN, David George Of Lexington, formerly of Melrose, May 17. Beloved husband of Jennie (Gaum), loving father of George & his wife Jessie of East Falmouth and proud grandfather of Ella & Leia. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be made to MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
