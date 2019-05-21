POTHIER, David G.I. A lifelong resident of Reading, passed away peacefully, May 20, 2019. Beloved son of Sandra J. (Orlando) and Jerry C. Pothier, of Reading. Devoted brother of Gregory Pothier and his wife Lindsay of Portland, OR, Jason Pothier and his wife Michelle of Las Vegas, NV, and Rachel Pothier of Reading. Cherished uncle and godfather of Jason R. Pothier. David is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family member,s as well as his many dear friends from his Communitas Community in Wakefield. Funeral Services will be held from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, May 25th, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Theresa Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Woburn - Medford - Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019