GLADSTONE, David Beloved husband and father Passed away in his home surrounded by family on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born in Lynn, MA on May 31, 1934, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Mary Gladstone. He was a graduate of Bordentown Military Institute and Suffolk University. David worked for over 45 years for Metropolitan Life. He will be remembered for his deep generosity, love of life and family, and his infectious sense of humor. He enjoyed spending his winters in Arizona, attending Red Sox games and above all else, he loved gathering with family and friends. He spent his free time playing tennis and bowling. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, his daughters Cheryl and Stephanie, his brothers Harvey and Irving Gladstone, and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Burial is private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020