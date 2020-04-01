Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID GOLDBERG

DAVID GOLDBERG Obituary
GOLDBERG, David Age 90, of Boston died on Monday, March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mina Frances (Bass). Devoted father of Andrew Goldberg and Jane Paulson and her husband Matthew, grandfather of Ana Gregoire Goldberg, Noah Paulson, and Jacob Paulson. In addition to being an attorney, David was a practitioner in the nascent field of political consulting in the early 1960's. He was part of a team of four that led a successful write-in ballot campaign for Henry Cabot Lodge, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, against Barry Goldwater in the 1964 New Hampshire presidential primary. Family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston or Massachusetts General Hospital. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
