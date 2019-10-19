|
GORDON, David Of Billerica, formerly of Needham and Dorchester, Oct. 18. Beloved husband of Deborah D. (Ball) Gordon. Father of Jennifer Shephard of Portsmouth, RI and Deborah J. Gordon of Groton. Stepfather of Ian T. Wall of Lexington. Grandfather of Nicholas, Marianna and Sophie Silverio and Jacob and Zachary Wall. Brother of the late Norman Gordon. Funeral arrangements for David will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02884. Mr. Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Army. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019