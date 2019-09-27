|
BAKER, David H. Of Westwood, MA, formerly of Chatham, MA, Savannah, GA, and Pelham Manor, NY, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, with his life-long love, Betsy, by his side.
He was the James T. Picker Professor Emeritus of Radiology at Columbia University and Chairman of Radiology Emeritus at Colombia's College of Physicians and Surgeons. He was one of the founding physicians of the pediatric radiology specialty, was published widely in scholarly journals and books, and was invited to lecture and teach across the world. He became Director of Radiology at Babies Hospital, Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, and later Chairman of Radiology at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center.
Born in Concord, NH, David was the son of Barbara Betts and Leland V. Baker, and brother ofJames Baker, and was raised in Yonkers, NY and Wellfleet, MA. A WWII Army veteran, David served in Patton's Third Army, 87th Infantry Division, and was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. Returning home he attended Wesleyan University and graduated from the Boston University School of Medicine, where he was given the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1981. Golf was one of Dave's passions, and he traveled the world in the futile pursuit of the perfect game. He was a longtime member at Eastward Ho! in Chatham, Yeamans Hall in Charleston, SC, and a member of the US Seniors Golf Association. He loved Cape Cod and spending time with his family and friends there golfing, sailing, fishing, and undertaking difficult home improvement projects.
He is survived by his adored wife of 68 years, Betsy of Westwood, his loving children and grandchildren: daughter, Laurie and her husband Bill Crosley of Eastham, daughter, Susan Baker Leavitt of Gloucester, and her daughters, Lizzie Leavitt and Gwynne Leavitt, son, David and his wife Carol of Millis, and their children, Dr. David Baker, Jr., Katie Baker and Jon Baker.
The family is planning a Private Service. In lieu of flowers, or if you would like to make a donation in David's memory, please send a contribution to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation's Fontaine Medical Center or to Planned Parenthood. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019