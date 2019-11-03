|
|
BREWSTER, David H. Age 80, of East Dennis and formerly of Stoughton and Boston, died October 31, 2019. Son of the late E. Curtis and Helen (Stoddard) Brewster. Father of David and his wife, Jocelyn of Northampton, John and his wife, Cindy of Gilsum, NH, and Donna Rex and her husband, William of Centerville. Grandfather of Shannon and Henry. David is also survived by his soulmate, Judy Dadanna. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. Visitation will precede the Service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Chandler Gray Cemetery, West Yarmouth. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a contribution, in David's memory, to his long-standing favorite charity, the Globe Santa, www.globesanta.org Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019