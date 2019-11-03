Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID BREWSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID H. BREWSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID H. BREWSTER Obituary
BREWSTER, David H. Age 80, of East Dennis and formerly of Stoughton and Boston, died October 31, 2019. Son of the late E. Curtis and Helen (Stoddard) Brewster. Father of David and his wife, Jocelyn of Northampton, John and his wife, Cindy of Gilsum, NH, and Donna Rex and her husband, William of Centerville. Grandfather of Shannon and Henry. David is also survived by his soulmate, Judy Dadanna. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. Visitation will precede the Service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Chandler Gray Cemetery, West Yarmouth. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a contribution, in David's memory, to his long-standing favorite charity, the Globe Santa, www.globesanta.org Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -