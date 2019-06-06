SPODICK, David H. MD Age 91, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Worcester. He is survived by his children, Marjory S. Blumenthal and her husband, William Blumenthal, Nancy Spodick Healey, John Spodick and Stephen Spodick and his wife Kathleen Spodick. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Deborah Johnson and her husband, Jason Johnson, Michael Healey, Ryan Spodick, Christopher Spodick and Nicholas Spodick. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Carolyn Gosse Spodick and his parents, Frank and Esther Spodick.



David was born on September 9, 1927, in Hartford, Connecticut. He graduated from Kingston High School in Kingston, New York in 1944 and from Bard College and New York Medical College in 1950. He interned at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford and did his Fellowship at Beth Israel Hospital and Tufts Medical Center. After serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, he worked at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital with appointments at all three Boston Medical Schools. In 1976, he took the position of Chief of Cardiology at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with an academic appointment at the University of Massachusetts Medical School where he worked until retirement at the age of 87.



David was a humble but brilliant researcher in the world of cardiology, specializing in non-invasive cardiology and pericarditis. He produced over 400 research papers and authored numerous books, chapters, and abstracts. His greatest joy was working with Fellows and Residents to properly read cardiograms and develop research ideas for publication. Concerned about rigor, he consistently advocated the use of randomized controlled trials and other sound ways of establishing evidence through research, leading some to call him "The Conscience of Cardiology." He also identified "Spodick's Sign," that signified a down-sloping TP segment in patients with acute pericarditis that remains an important diagnostic tool today.



David chose the path of academic medicine, which allowed him to travel the world with his wife Carolyn and share his knowledge with others. In addition, he enjoyed history, language, reading, and food. He opened lectures in other countries by speaking the native language and apologizing to the audience for continuing in English. Proclaiming, "words were his hobby," he would often read dictionaries in several different languages. Although not religious, he enjoyed being culturally Jewish and supported numerous causes.



A Memorial Open House will be held June 29th at 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Tuckerman Hall, 10 Tuckerman Street, Worcester, with a eulogy at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or the Yiddish Book Center, www.yiddishbookcenter.org. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, HOLDEN, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of offer a condolence please visit



