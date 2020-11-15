HANNAFORD, David Of Sharon, died on November 13, 2020, at the age of 79. He was the husband of Maria G. (Cangeme) Hannaford, and the son of the late Joseph H. and M. Kathryn (Dick) Hannaford. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Joseph D. Hannaford and wife Frances of Phoenix, AZ, David M. Hannaford of Sharon and Stephanie Preston and husband Jess of Foxborough; two granddaughters, Grace and Juliana Preston; his sister, Patricia Reid of Stoughton, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Charles Hannaford.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, November 18th, from 4 to 7 PM, in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private and all guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. The family would like to convey their understanding to those who may wish to instead send their condolences from home in an effort to remain safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made online to The Wounded Warrior Project
at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
or by mail at Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
