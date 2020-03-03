|
|
CRONIN, David J. Of Laconia, NH, formerly of Burlington, unexpectedly, March 2. Loving father of Zac Cronin & his wife Kara of Stoneham, and Krista McBride & her husband John of Westford. Proud grandfather of Zachary, Ava & Ryan Cronin and Harper & Isabelle McBride. Brother of Paul Cronin & his wife Allyson of Burlington, Colleen Lundgren & her husband Bill of Burlington, Maureen Bousquet & her husband Brian of Bridgewater and the late Jack Cronin & Kasey Cronin. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, March 6 at noon. A Visitation will be held prior to the Service from 11 AM to noon. Burial will be private. For directions, obituary, & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020