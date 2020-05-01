|
DeRUOSI, David J. Sr. Retired Fire Captain for Massport. Of Topsfield, formerly of East Boston, passed away on April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Blanche (Conti) DeRuosi, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. He leaves behind his son David DeRuosi, Jr. and his wife Kim of Salisbury, MA, his son Frank DeRuosi and wife Karin of Ambler, PA, and son Kevin DeRuosi of Salem, MA. Loving grandfather to Ashley Cinelli and her husband Antonio of Saugus, Brittany DeRuosi of Wakefield, Joshua DeRuosi of Denver, CO, and Emma DeRuosi of Ambler, PA. Cherished great-grandfather of Harper Cinelli and Ryan Cinelli, both of Saugus. Dear brother to Dolores Lamattina and Mary Roach, both of East Boston. Loved brother-in-law to Maria Conti of Saugus, Frank Conti and wife Carmella of Candia, NH and Theresea Giles of Malden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saugus United Parish Food Pantry, 50 Essex St., Saugus, MA 01906. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Services will be held for the immediate family. Please send a message of condolence to the family on our memory wall. www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
