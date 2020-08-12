Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DAVID DRISCOLL
DAVID J. DRISCOLL

DAVID J. DRISCOLL Obituary
DRISCOLL, David J. Firefighter Brookline Fire Dept. (ret.). Of Goshen, NH, formerly of Brookline, on August 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late David J. and Anne M. (Lavery) Driscoll and stepson of Carmen Driscoll-Hale of Wilmington. Dear brother of Jeremiah J. Driscoll of Clearwater, FL, George J. Driscoll of Wilmington and the late John P. "Jackie" Driscoll. Survived by many cousins and friends. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Sunday, August 16th, from 2:00–6:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, August 17th, at 10:00 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be in effect; masks must be worn in both the Funeral Home and church.) Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Late Veteran U.S. Navy.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
