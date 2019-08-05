Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVID J. FLAHERTY

DAVID J. FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, David J. Of Holbrook and Brockton, passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 58. Devoted father of Kate Gonzalez of Brockton. Cherished son of Thomas J. Flaherty of Norwood and the late Barbara J. (McMahon) Flaherty. Loving brother of Donna M. Rideout of Lakeville, T. Michael Flaherty and his wife Linda of Foxboro and Christopher S. Flaherty of Hull. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral home service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, 10am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Season's Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
