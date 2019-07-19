|
McQUIGGAN, David J. Age 79, of Shirley, formerly of Maynard & Waltham, MA, July 18, 2019. Predeceased by parents Francis & Florence (Garnet), his wife of 44 years Elizabeth "Betty" (Grella), their children Edward & Diane McQuiggan, a granddaughter Sydney Pareago, a brother Richard McQuiggan & a sister Shirley Slocum. Survived by his wife Genevieve (Panaggio) Reardon McQuiggan; his daughter Brenda Pareago & husband Vince of Honesdale, PA, his son Stephen McQuiggan & wife Gail of Hudson, MA; & was "Grandpa" to Oksana & Dmitry McQuiggan, & Christopher & Samantha Pareago. Also survived by stepchildren Eric & Robb Reardon & their 5 children. Retired from Raytheon; member Maynard K of C Council # 2121, McSweeney 4th Degree Assembly #400, Maynard Lodge of Elks #1568. Visiting Mon., July 22nd from 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Tues., July 23rd at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd., (Rte 117), Maynard. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019