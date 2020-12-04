1/1
DAVID J. "NOKEY" NOKE
1949 - 2020
NOKE, David J. "Nokey" Of The Pinehills in Plymouth, formerly of Waltham. Dec. 3, 2020. Son of the late Herbert and Theresa (Lynch) Noke. Brother of Robert Noke (Diane) of Fitchburg, Kathy Malloy (Michael) of Milford, Ruth Lacroix (Wayne) of Ashland and the late Michael Noke, Sr.; brother-in-law of Edie Noke of Stoneham; uncle of Michael Noke, Jr. (Lisa), Brandon Noke (Liz), Candice Tee (Amy), Ashley Harkins (Joe), Jeremy Arseneau, Meagan and Molly Malloy and great-uncle to Liam and Andrew Noke, Giovanna Fuschetti, Elizabeth and Evelyn Harkins and Maeve and Michael David Noke; great-uncle to Liam and Andrew Noke, Giovanna Fuschetti, Elizabeth and Evelyn Harkins and Maeve and Michael David Noke; great friend and family-in-heart to Randy, Nancy, Monica, Daniel and the entire Marcou family, Bob Naughton's widow, Karen and sons, Sean and Matthew and the entire Naughton family as well as many lifelong friends growing up in the Chesterbrook Gardens ('WAL-LEX'). Family and friends will honor and remember David's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, December 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of "Nokey" to the Jack and Elinor Marcou Foundation, c/o Rockland Trust, 75 Moody Street, Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
