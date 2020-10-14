OLIVER, David J. Age 71, of Arlington, formerly of Watertown, passed away on October 14, 2020 from a Brain Carcinoma. David was predeceased by his parents John F. Oliver and Geraldine "Gerry" (Boudreau) Oliver of Arlington and his twin brother Dennis F. Oliver of Medford. He is survived by his sister Dorothea "Dotty" Kelly of Woburn, his domestic partner Michael W. Derrow of Arlington, his niece Jessica K. Barnes, her husband David Barnes and his great-niece Kelly Geraldine Barnes, all of Billerica. He is also survived by many cousins. David was born in Cambridge on October 9, 1949. He was a graduate of Watertown High School, class of 1968 and went on to Northeastern University to pursue a degree in Biology. David was a dedicated bird watcher throughout his childhood and adult years. He was a member of the Brookline Bird Club and the Mass Audubon Society. He conducted many bird watching tours in Mount Auburn Cemetery and participated in many of the annual bird counts during the Christmas season. David has gone on many overseas tours, covering four continents, such as Europe, Central, South and North America, Canada and Asia. He was able to log thousands of species of birds and had good memory of their scientific names. In addition to his love of travel, he was also passionate about his other hobby, his extensive stamp collection. David retired from the Star Market Corporation where he worked for forty-four years as a meat cutter. A Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 1:00PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to meet inside the main gate of Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge by 1:00PM. The procession to the grave will immediately follow. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Fund for Nature, Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit: www.keefefuneralhome.com