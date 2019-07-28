|
PIAZZO, David J. Age 67 years, of Plymouth, formerly of Norwood, July 26, 2019. Husband of Kathleen (Smith) Piazzo. Son of Connie (Desaulnier) Piazzo and the late Robert Piazzo. Father of Nicole McAnnally and her husband Jason of Grafton, Kaitlyn Cooke and her husband Ian of Clarksburg, MA and Joseph Ouellette and his wife Nichole of Abilene, TX. Grandfather of Sienna Jane McAnnally and Baby Cooke who is expected in October. Brother of Robin Weber and her husband Nick of Southbridge. Michael Piazzo and his wife Diane of Wales, MA, and Marcie Wood and her husband Mark of Worcester. Brother-in-law to many but most of all to Ann Grasso and her husband Paul and a very proud uncle of Ted Grasso and Ben Grasso, and Ben's fiancée, Samantha. David loved the beach, food, his family, life and most of all his wife. A Service will be held in the David Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet) on Thursday at 11AM. Visitation will be on Wednesday in the funeral home from 4:00PM – 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/ Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019